Fairchance
Annie Mae Oberlechner, 92, of Fairchance, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born September 13, 1928, in Oak Grove, Prince George County, Md., a daughter of Alfred Omega and Noda Edna Rinker McClanahan.
"She received her wings before Christmas."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Edward Oberlechner; son Donald McClanahan.
Annie is survived by her children, son Russell (Peggy) Oberlechner of Uniontown, and four daughters, Nancy (Pat) Nosky of Fairchance, Linda (Duane) Biller of McClellandtown, Connie (David) Burd of Waynesburg, Mary (Chas) Harris of Brownsville; three sisters, Lois Stull, Marian Wrona and Alma Oldland; grandchildren Donna Lisa, Michael, Shannon, Sonya, Misty, Louie, Jody, Kelly, Teresa, Joyce, Amy; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Special thank you to Amedisys Hospice - Uniontown, Elaine, Denise and Pastor Mike.
Due to the current Covid-19 conditions, a private family gathering will be held Thursday, December 24. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Brownfield.
She will be missed forever and loved by her family.
GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with Annie's professional funeral arrangements.
