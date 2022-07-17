Annorah M. Doyle

Connellsville
Annorah M. "Nora" Doyle, 81, of Connellsville passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born October 15, 1940 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William H. and Margaret J. Madden Martin Jr.
Nora was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.
Prior to her retirement, Nora was a Medical Secretary for Dr. Cameron Trolio for many years. She enjoyed tending to her garden, planting flowers and cooking.
Nora is survived by her daughter, Louann Mongell and husband James, of Dunbar Township; three grandchildren: Sara Swaney and husband Charles, of Delmont, James Mongell Jr. and wife Lindsay, of Scottdale and Nicholas Mongell and wife Karyssa, of Connellsville; five great-grandchildren: Luke Swaney, James Mongell III., Mia, Estelle and Vincent Mongell; a brother, Richard Martin and wife Linda; a sister, Pamela Tomasic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nora was predeceased by her husband, Gerald A. Doyle; a brother in childhood, William Martin; a sister, Barbara Fudella and husband Robert; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Tomasic.
There will be no public viewing or visitation.
Arrangements are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.