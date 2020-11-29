formerly of Uniontown
Anthony Carl Azzardi Jr., 73, of Sarver, formerly of Uniontown, passed away November 18, 2020, at the Paramount Senior Living, with his daughter Ashley by his side.
Born August 28, 1947, in Point Marion, he was the son of Anthony and Leona Moore Azzardi.
Tony served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He worked as a coal miner and was a member of United Mine Workers Local #1980. He was a member of Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club, Fairbank Sportsmen's Club and Am Vets Post #0103.
He had a green thumb and was a great cook too. He was a stubborn, foul mouthed and super loving guy.
Tony wasn't too fond of golf but he loved the outdoors and saw the beauty in nature like no one else. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially if he was outdoors. Tony mentored many and is known by his turkey hunting peers as the G.O.A.T. Tony sent many a gobbler to heaven from earth just to have so many to hunt once he got there.
FUR FINS FEATHERS
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and "Love of his life and best friend", Marlene B Mangosh Azzardi; and one brother, Jerry Azzardi.
Surviving are his son, Anthony J. (Tara) Azzardi of Sarver, and their children Sierra and Zander; his daughter, Ashley Ariel Azzardi of Connellsville; his siblings, Darrell McGee, Diane Latin, Mina Forsythe, Joseph Azzardi, Robert Azzardi, DeChantal Stotka, Angela Galloway and Jeffery Azzardi; along with many loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, hunting friends; and his wife, Florence C. Tomik Azzardi.
There will be no visitation or services.
A Special Thanks goes to 3 South wing at Butler Memorial Hospital, Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields and Fox Funeral Home, Inc. in Saxonburg, www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.