Hopwood
Anthony D. Fazio, also known as Tony Defazio, 92, of Hopwood, Passed away on Tuesday, May, 9, 2023, at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born July 9, 1930, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Michael and Concetta Libertti DeFazio.
In addition to his parents, Tony is predeceased by his wife, Beverly Fisher Fazio in 2006; son, Michael DeFazio; great-granddaughter, Norah Guerke; and two brothers, Joseph and Peter.
Tony is survived by his children: Joseph DeFazio (Linda) of Richmond Va., Connie Slampak (Gerry) of Uniontown, Karen Merryman (Ed) of Hopwood and Jack DeFazio (Marian) of Hopwood; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Tony served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He was the owner and founder of Fazio Nursing Home, Markleysburg.
Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 1 p.m., on Monday, May 15, 2023 in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood. Interment will be held privately with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a church of your choice in his honor.
