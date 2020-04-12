Uniontown
Anthony Digga III, 68, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born July 20, 1951, in Uniontown, a son of the late Anthony and Peggy Derhammer Digga.
He was the beloved husband of Cynthia Beddick Digga; father of Chad Anthony (Stacy) Digga of Uniontown; grandfather of Chelsea Lynn Digga of Uniontown; and brother of Terrie (Bernie) Brooks of Uniontown. Also surviving are many uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Tony was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Army. He was a corrections officer, a member of AMVETS, Hutchinson's Sportsman's Club and the Catholic War Veterans.
Due to social protective measures during the coronavirus pandemic crisis, services are private. A special thanks to the nurses, aides, social workers and chaplain of 365 Hospice for their wonderful care and concern.
In honor of Anthony Digga III, in lieu of flowers/gifts, please donate to fundly.com/anthony-digga-iii-memorial-fund-for-marshall-elementary or send directly to the family if you cannot donate via the internet for the Marshall Elementary School project in his memory.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
