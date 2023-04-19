New Salem
Anthony E. “Tony” Bartock, Jr., 63, of New Salem, passed away Monday evening, April 17, 2023, in his home, with his loving family at his side.
He was born November 14, 1959, in Uniontown, a son of the late Anthony E. and Elizabeth Christovich Bartock, Sr.
Tony, along with his father and other family members, organized The Tony Bartock, Sr. Memorial Charity Golf Outing at The Duck Hollow Golf Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eric Floyd; sister, Marianne Saunders.
Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Betty J. Karpeal Bartock; two children, Lianne Lewis and husband Christopher of King George, Va., and Anthony E. Bartock, III and wife Leslie of Markleysburg; five grandchildren, Ryan, Gracie, Caleb, Kellan, Eastan; sister, Rosalie Shotter and husband Larry of Uniontown; along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, where visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, April 21, with the Rev. Andy Miles officiating.
