Anthony E. Bartock Sr.

Uniontown
Anthony E. "Tony" Bartock Sr., 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, with his family at his bedside.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, in 1993; his parents, Fred and Rose; brothers, Joseph, John, Eugene; and grandson, Eric.
He is survived by his sister, Anna Kerr; children, Marianne Saunders, Rosalie (Larry) Shotter Sr., Anthony Jr. (Betty) Bartock; grandchildren Melanie (Shotter) and Jamie Wass, Jennifer (Saunders) and Mike Helms, Larry Shotter Jr., Lianne (Bartock) and Chris Lewis and, Chris Saunders and Christina, Angela (Shotter) and Adam Landrin, Anthony Bartock III and Leslie; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Karly, Adam and Ryan Wass, Caleb, Kellan and Eastan Bartock, Ian and Olivia Landrin, Ryan and Gracie Lewis, Christian Saunders, Kadence, Cameron, Colin; and many nieces and nephews.
Anyone who met Tony instantly became a friend. He was involved in his community. Tony volunteered his time and energy to many charitable organizations. He especially loved having an annual golf outing to support Special Olympics, Domestic Violence Services and the City Mission Men's Shelter. He volunteered for the Uniontown Volunteer Fire Department and is a lifetime member of Union Hose Company #1.
Tony had a very diverse career starting at the Union Arcade Market, J.C. Penny Co., Quality Cleaners, as a UPS letter carrier, and a Fayette County Sheriff Department deputy. He owned and operated Tony's Radio and TV Repair, Advertising Specialty Business, A.B. Fire Control Service, and sold NSS Life and Annuity policies.
He was a 32-year state league director with the Pa. Credit Union, served 19 years as a national director and was the founder of the Fayette Federal Employees Credit Union.
Tony was a 45-year member of the Knights of Columbus holding offices in the Albert Gallatin Assembly #926. He is a 4th degree Knight and a member of the Color Guard in Uniontown Council #1275.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 10, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, October 11. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. A Parish Vigil prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, and Knights of Columbus Assembly #926 of Uniontown will recite the Rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday evening in the funeral home. The Uniontown Fire Department will be performing a walk through at 6 p.m. to pay their respects.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.