Anthony E. Vinch, 51, of Adah (Palmer), passed away peacefully, in his home, Friday, June 11, 2021, with his loving family by his bedside. He was born October 27, 1969, in Uniontown, a son of Linda Kilo Vinch of Palmer, and the late Samuel L. Vinch Sr.
Tony was a 1988 Graduate of Tri-Valley High School, where he played football. He attended the former St. Alberts Roman Catholic Church in Adah. He had been employed at Connellsville Chrysler, Fike Chevrolet in Masontown, and more recently at Solomon Dodge / Chrysler / Jeep in Carmichaels.
He was a past fire chief of the Adah Fire Department. His interests included golf, baseball and softball.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Kilo Vinch, with whom he made his home; a brother, Samuel L. Vinch and wife Lisa; a sister, Leslie "Missy" Jacobs and husband Marvin; nieces Jackie Engle and Madison Vinch; nephew Dominick Jacobs; special aunt Rhoda McCann and husband Bill; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, June 19, in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown.
