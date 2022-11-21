Uniontown
Anthony J. Graziani, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, surrounded by his family. Tony was born September 28, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of the late Felix and Alvera Franks Graziani.
Tony had an extensive career with US Steel and RGGS as the director of land management.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Enrico Graziani, and infant brother, Richard.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Regina S. Shuba Graziani; his son, Michael A. and wife Michele Graziani; his daughter, Monica C. Graziani; as well as his grandchildren, Mia, Max and A.J. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time.
Per Anthony's wishes, private services will be held and will be in the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Tony's memory, to Fayette Friends of Animals or a charity of one's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.