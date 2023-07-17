Balsinger
Anthony J. "Antek" Mackowiak, 87, of Balsinger, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Laurel Ridge Nursing Home. He was born April 25, 1936, in Footedale, a son of the late John and Agnes Polczynski Mackowiak.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church - Footedale Site, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating. Interment, for immediate family, will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
