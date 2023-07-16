Anthony J. Mackowiak

Balsinger
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday, July 17, 2023 7:08 AM
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 6:59 am
Monday, July 17, 2023 7:08 AM
Balsinger
Anthony J. “Antek” Mackowiak, 87, of Balsinger, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Laurel Ridge Nursing Home. He was born April 25, 1936, in Footedale, a son of the late John and Agnes Polczynski Mackowiak.
He was a former employee of Radman’s Men’s Clothing Store as well as Terner’s Army and Navy Store, both in Uniontown.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Leona Kois and Cecelia Kaparic; an infant brother; and sister, Mary Ann and John.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Clara Clark of Balsinger, and Dolores Palaisa and husband Robert of Garfield Heights, Ohio; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the great care provided, and Laurel Ridge especially, Karen, Cheryl, Jamie, Alma and Doug, and all the staff that became Tony’s friend, especially his former roommate, “Brother” John, your kindness was appreciated.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church - Footedale Site, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating. Interment, for immediate family, will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.