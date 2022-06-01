McClellandtown
Anthony J. Osip, 89, of McClellandtown, formerly of Everson, passed away Sunday morning, May 29, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born February 24, 1933, in Everson, a son of the late Anthony and Rose Sochacka Osip, who died October 13, 1966, and October 13, 1977, respectively.
Anthony was a devout Catholic who loved his church, the Partner Parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Everson, where he was a lifelong member, and a longtime member of the choir.
He was a graduate of the former Scottdale Joint High School. He was a retired machinist for Rockwell Meters of Uniontown with 43 years of service. He also was a member of Everson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #595, where he served as past post commander. Tony enjoyed being involved as a Civil War Buff, making numerous trips to Gettysburg with his wife, Lucile.
In Anthony’s younger years he enjoyed playing golf, tennis and deep sea fishing in the ocean.
Anthony was a proud veteran of the United Sates Navy, serving with the USS Philippine Sea CV47. Tony was the recipient of the United Nations, Korean Service, The Navy Occupation, National Defense, Good Conduct, and China Service Medals. He also attained the rank of Aviation Boats Wains 3rd Class.
Anthony is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Lucile Constable Osip, whom he married April 8, 2000; his three daughters, Andrea Bonivich and husband Dan of The Villages, Fla., Melissa Parsons and husband Dan of McClellandtown, Joan Kowing and husband Matt of Everson; his grandchildren, Robin and David Bonivich of Florida, Casey Collins and husband Eric of Farmington, Ross Kowing of Everson.
In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by three sisters, Frances Sitek, Florence J. Wolak and Helen Siecinski; five brothers, Erwin, Louis, Eugene, Chester and Joseph Osip; two sisters in infancy, Ann and Mary Osip; one brother in infancy, John Osip.
Tony’s family cordially invites family and friends to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 417 Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, in the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant.
Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson, with full Military Honors accorded by the Scottdale - Everson Honor Guard at the gravesite.
To view the obituary, sign the guest registry, send condolences or to obtain directions, visit www.kapr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.