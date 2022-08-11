Uniontown
Anthony John Byuse, 79, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, in his home, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
He was born August 30, 1942, in West Leisenring.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Byuse and Helen Eperjesi Byuse; sisters, Barbara Bricker, and Mary Cunningham and her husband, Richard Cunningham; grandson, Anthony Rupprecht; and mother-in-law, Betty Watson.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Evelyn Watson Byuse; children, Carrie Wotring and husband Mark Wotring, Kristine Tanner and partner Scott Jefferies, Arlene Hayes and husband Mark Hayes, and Sandy Byuse; grandchildren, Amanda Tanner, Ashleigh Boyce and husband Josh, Cheyenne Stuck and husband TJ, Lacey Cramer and husband Russell, Autumn Byuse and boyfriend Sean Metts, and Dean Rupprecht Jr. and fiancee Julie Ellis; brother, Robert Byuse and wife Barbara; many nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.
John served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War.
He volunteered as a driver and crew member for the Fairchance Ambulance Corps. for many years.
John was employed for 35 years with Austin Powder Company until his retirement, then he was employed as a truck driver with Anthony Crane and then GRS Trucking for years until retirement.
Private family visitation will be in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 12, with private family funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, with Pastor Andy Miles officiating. The family requests that attendees please wear a mask.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
