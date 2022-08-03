Merrittstown
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Anthony "Tony" John Stock Jr., 74, of Merrittstown. Tony passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle.
He was born on February 22, 1948, in Isabella. He graduated from Redstone High School in 1966.
Tony joined the United States Navy on April 20, 1967, and was assigned to the USS Jack, a nuclear submarine, where he was a Sonar Technician. He was honorably discharged on February 28, 1973. He received a National Defense Service Medal and was awarded Meritorious Unit Commendation.
His friendships ran deep and he was always quick with a smile and a joke. He possessed the warmest of hearts and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony J. Stock Sr. and Emma Rager Stock; and his sister, Shirley Ann Stock.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Donna Caglia Stock; his children, Tara Romagnino, (Lawrence) of Wellington, Fla. and Anthony J. Stock, III, (Aimee) of Perryopolis.
He was a proud grandfather to Harper, Corbin, Lawson and Alec. He is also survived by his sisters, Donna Kwortek of Stuart, Fla. and Norma Petro of Hobe Sound, Fla.; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nephews and a great-great nephew.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre as Celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park where Full Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts #940, #838, and #275.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's Historic Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society. skirpanfuneralhome.com
