Anthony (Tony) Johnson passed away on Thursday, July 6, with his loving family by his side, just one month shy of his 99th birthday.
Tony was the first child of Stella Yacobet and Louis Johnson Sr., born August 29, 1924, in Thompson #2. His beloved siblings were sisters, Louise Delsignore and Loretta Leoni, and brother, Louis Jr. He later resided in Thomspson #l and Uniontown.
Tony was a graduate of Redstone High School, class of 1942. As a young man, Tony joined his father in his business, Johnson Coal Company of Republic. He remembered those days and the hard working people who worked with them at the coke ovens, slate dumps, coal washer and delivering coal.
For the past several decades, however, most people knew him as proprietor of Johnson Bar and Restaurant in Republic, where he hosted local social and community events. He enjoyed many patrons over the years spanning generations from young adults, to peers from the old coal days.
He was known and loved by many as “Uncle Tony”, whether they were related or not. Tony was known for his never ending energy and work ethic.
He participated in various organizations over the years. Some were as President of the Tavern Association, member of The Sons Of Italy and was especially proud of being a member of the Lion’s Club, where he worked to help people who were visually impaired.
He was a member of Saint Therese’s church where he enjoyed the community and enjoyed being a member of the choir for many years.
As a sports enthusiast himself, he went to many opening games of baseball and followed the Yankees of the past, and of course the Pirates and Steelers. He sponsored local teams of bowling, softball and golf.
He was also known for his cooking. When friends and family speak of Tony, they recall his food and credit Tony with inspiring them to cook, and teaching them his traditional Italian recipes.
Most importantly, he cherished his family.
Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise Conte; son, Anthony “Tony”; grandson, Paul; mother, Stella Yacobet; father, Louis; brother, Louis; and sister, Louise Delsignore.
Surviving are his loving daughter, Connie; grandsons, Anthony and Patrick; three great-grandchildren, Cayden, Lucy and Winnifred; sister Loretta Leoni; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express appreciation for the care provided by Greg Lacek, many staff and personnel at Beechwood Court, Amedysis Homecare, and Amedysis Hospice.
A special appreciation is extended to his nephew, Dean, for continuing the Johnson Bar and Restaurant Legacy; and to his nephew, Paul, for being a good and steady friend.
Family and friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Final Viewing, for family only, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, in the Funeral Home.
Friends are welcome to attend the Funeral Mass to be held at Saint Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Interment will be private for family in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
