Anthony "Tony" Johnson passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, with his loving family by his side, just one month shy of his 99th birthday.
Family and friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Final Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass to be held at Saint Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Interment will be private for family in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
