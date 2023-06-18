Uniontown
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Jones, who passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Born in Uniontown, on November 24, 1984, Anthony left an indelible mark on all who knew him with his contagious smile and unwavering zest for life.
Anthony was a devoted husband to his wife, Joni Thorpe Jones, and a loving father and stepfather to his children.
He is survived by his wife; mother, Loretta Bradley; his father, Harold Jones, and his siblings: Nelson Jones, Harold Jones, Ashley Jones, and Reggie Derrickson, and his stepdaughters, Savanah and Justice Thorpe.
Anthony is predeceased by his child, Jatiyah Johnson, and his brother, Timothy Jones. Despite the loss of these two cherished family members, Anthony demonstrated resilience and continued to live life to the fullest.
Well-known for his love of football, Anthony was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He shared his passion for the sport with friends and family, often gathering to watch games together. Anthony’s enthusiasm for life was infectious, and he never hesitated to teach his grandchildren the importance of living life to the fullest.
Anthony will be greatly missed by a multitude of close friends who appreciated his kindness, generosity, and ever-present sense of humor. His memory will live on through the many lives he touched, and his spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Anthony was of the Muslim faith. One day we will meet again in Jannah Inshallah.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 E. Main St, Uniontown, PA Janazah will begin at 1 p.m.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
