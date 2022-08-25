Uniontown
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Comito, 58, of Uniontown, went home to be with his Lord Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born June 22, 1964, in Uniontown Hospital, to Joseph and Donna Comito.
Tony was a friendly man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and of the time spent with his family he especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, including playing ball with his grandson. Tony also enjoyed watching and cheering for any team from Pittsburgh.
Tony served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force for two years. He also loved helping others and doing hands-on work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gina Acotto.
He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Richard (Iris) Biancardi, Gerald (Elisa) Acotto, and Joseph (Janelle) Comito; his children, Latoya (Malcolm) Jacobs of Pittsburgh, DeShanta French of Connellsville, Taneil Comito of Uniontown, Isaiah Dawson of Greensburg, and Sara Brown of Uniontown; his grandchildren, Mi'Airre, Jaiden, Deahree, London, Noah, Mason and Zyah; along with a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and close friends, who loved him dearly.
Friends will be received from 4 to 5 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, August 27, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.