Anthony Joseph Pikulski, Jr.

formerly of Uniontown and Footedale
Anthony “Tony” Joseph Pikulski, Jr., 69, of Triune - Morgantown, W.Va., passed Saturday morning, August 19, 2022. Tony was born May 13, 1953, in Uniontown, to the late Anthony J. Pikulski, Sr. and Patricia Louise Burke Pikulski.
Tony grew up in Footedale. He was raised in the St. Thomas Catholic Church of New Salem and served as an altar boy. He graduated from German Township High School and attended Fairmont State College. He wrestled at both high school and collegiate levels. Tony had a long career as a courier for UPS, FedEx, and Omnicare.
He married Elizabeth “Liz” Pikulski July 11, 1981. They just recently celebrated 41 years of marriage. Their married life began in Fairmont, W.Va., and eventually relocated to their forever home on Halleck Road for 36 of those years. Together they built a beautiful life, raising a family and filling a home full of love and cherished memories.
Tony had a deep passion for scouting and was involved in the Boy Scouts of America for over 25 years. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in high school. Once his son, Patrick joined the scouts as a Tiger Cub, Tony continued to be involved in scouting. He eventually became the Scout Master of Troop 64 at the Community Methodist Church in the Ridgedale Community and mentored several youth and many Eagle Scouts.
Tony attended NOAC, went to local and national jamborees, and visited Philmont Scout Ranch. He was able to enjoy three trips to Philmont, all three with his son, Patrick and one with his daughter, Jackie.
Tony had several interests and hobbies. Aside from scouting, many of his years were also spent coaching his children in sports including basketball, baseball, softball and wrestling. Tony was also an avid outdoorsman. He often went hunting and fishing in West Virginia and Pennsylvania with his son and lifelong hunting buddies. He even traveled to Canada to hunt for bear and to Maine, where he brought home a trophy moose horn, which he enjoyed showing to his family, friends and neighbors. He also had a love for cars. A talent of his was naming the make, model and year of almost any classic car or truck he saw. Many hours were spent under the hoods of cars, hunting salvage yards for parts, fixing up his beloved 1973 Chevy C10 Custom Pickup Truck and checking out local car shows.
Beyond coaching, scouting and hunting, Tony loved all things Pittsburgh, especially when it came to sports. He attended numerous Penguins games with his family, followed the Pirates since his early youth watching his favorite player, Roberto Clemente, and watched countless Steelers games. He most recently attended “Big Ben’s” last game, front and center with his son at Heinz Field. This past year he was also able to finally enjoy his retirement taking trips to New Orleans and San Antonio with his wife and children. When Tony wasn’t busy in his community or with his family, he enjoyed working outside, sitting on the porch and hanging out with his kitties.
Tony was a devoted father, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He never knew a stranger and was always generous, helping others even if it meant going out of his way, and he never saw it as a burden. You could often count on him to crack a joke. He was famous for his “Tony-isms”. If you knew him, he likely had a nickname for you. He was incredibly full of life and quite the character. He loved to dance and you could often catch him getting down on the dance floor. He recently said “Live what you can live,” and he did just that.
Tony is survived and deeply missed by his wife, Elizabeth; his daughter, Jacqueline (David) Frappier; and son, Patrick. He is also survived by his sisters, Anita (Michael) McNeil and Veronica (Ronald) Kutek; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, godchildren and in-laws. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Missy.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Toni Ann Pikulski.
Family and friends are invited to the DERING-HENSON FUNERAL HOME, for visitation and sharing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 25. Visiting will resume at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Mass Friday, August 26, in St. John University Parish, with the Rev. Fr. Philip R. Szabo as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Olive Cemetery, Pentress, W.Va.
Caring services are provided by Dering-Henson Funeral Home.
Condolencecs are at www.dering-henson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.