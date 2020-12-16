Seatontown
The Kitta family wanted to be together for Christmas, so they called their brother, Anthony home.
Anthony Kitta, 96, of Seatontown, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born June 13, 1924, in Fairbank, a son of the late Joseph Sr. and Sophia Fortek Kitta. He was the last surviving member of his family.
Anthony was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II, being stationed on the island of New Guinea. While in combat, he sustained injuries that left him permanently disabled. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart.
In his younger years before the war, Anthony and his brothers formed a baseball team called the “Seatontown Farmers”, playing in different patches in the area. Upon returning home after combat, he led a quiet life. He liked a good game of penuckle with some of the locals at Hacksaw’s Garage in Fairbank. He was active with his nephews and nieces, teaching them how to play baseball, sled riding with them and even attending their football games. He was always “Uncle Pete” to them. He was also an excellent artist, making beautiful cards for his sisters’ birthdays and other special occasions. He was also a Steeler and Pirate fan.
Anthony was Catholic by faith and was a member of the Church of the Madonna in Cardale until its closing. Currently, he was a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Footedale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings John, George, Mike, Frank, Val, Dan, Joseph, Walter, Frances, Mary, Victoria, Ann and Sophia.
Surviving are his nieces and nephews, Frances Shimko and her husband, Bernard, with whom Anthony made his home until he became ill. Bernie was excellent with Anthony having helped in every aspect of his care. Also Danny (Cathy) Kitta, Robert Kitta, Michael (Debbie) Kitta, Debbie (Clarence) Mitchell, Patty (Bobby) Blanch, Sandy (Jeff) Free, Walter (Stephanie) Kitta, Cynthia (Matt) Bernot; great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nephews and a great-great-niece; a special caregiver, Dorothy, who took wonderful care of Anthony. She was the reason he was able to stay home until he needed skilled care.
Memorial contributions can be made to the AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post #103 in Hopwood.
A private visitation will be held for the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 17, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi (Footedale Worship Site), with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale, with full military rights and honors being accorded by the AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post #103, Hopwood.
Pa State mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced including social distancing, wearing of facemasks and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.