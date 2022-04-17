Herbert
Anthony "Tony" Louis Rosso, 70, of Herbert, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, April 11.
Born on Wednesday, February 20, 1952, in Uniontown. Tony grew up in the small town of Herbert surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cousins. In fact, everyone on the street was like family to Tony.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Kathryn Faverio Rosso; his niece, Melissa Rosso, whom he adored and loved taking on yearly birthday shopping trips; and his sister-in-law, Dolores Rosso.
He was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School, class of 1970. Immediately following, he served honorably in the United States Army, stationed in Foot Hood, Tex.. He retired from Rosso Roofing in 2018.
Tony lived a life full of accomplishments, none bigger than his role as a father. His children were his entire life. Tony's daughter, Racquel Rosso Burton, her husband, Jason; his granddaughter, Grace; and his son, TJ Rosso; all brought him tremendous pride. Racquel adored her father, looking up to him as a role model and cherishing their strong father-daughter bond. TJ and his dad connected early in life over sports. TJ has fond memories joining his dad at hockey games as a kid. Tony was so proud of the man TJ became, and he treasured watching TJ start his own business.
He leaves behind the light of his whole world in his granddaughter, Grace. Tony was blessed to spend a lot of time with her in Virginia over the last several years of his life. He loved taking Grace shopping to pick out toys, teasing her, sharing her love of sweets, teaching her how to play ping pong, and cooking her all of her favorite food.
Tony is also survived by his three siblings. The youngest child in his family, they built a lifetime of wonderful memories together. His two brothers, Mike Rosso and Lou Rosso (Debbie Rosso) who shared his love of sports. His sister, Kathy Rosso Sperko (Anthony Sperko) who watched over Tony and took care of him like a second mother.
He is also survived and loved by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In his earlier years, Tony was known for his home runs in the Searights Softball Traveling League. He loved to hunt, although his hunting time was limited in the last few years. Tony had a love of gardening. If you weren't using Burpee seeds and planting Big Boy tomatoes you just weren't doing it right. He loved to cook. When he was not watching his beloved Pittsburgh sports teams or the news, Tony was watching cooking shows to find his next great recipe. He loved to discuss politics. He loved his dogs - and now his granddogs. Royce, Abby and Cece all ran in circles whenever he walked in the door, expecting boxes of treats or at times, even a fully cooked meal. Above everything, though, Tony loved his family. His family was everything to him and nothing else in the world mattered more than the people he loved.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC. 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, and until 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday April 19, 2022, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown, at 10:00 a.m.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home at 3 p.m. on Monday.
Interment will be held in Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown, where military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Should you desire to make a donation in lieu of flowers, two charities that were near to Tony's heart were Tunnel to Towers (t2t.org) and Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).
My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me. -Jim Valvano
