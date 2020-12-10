New Salem
Anthony Paul Radovich Jr., 73, of New Salem, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, in The Uniontown Hospital.
He was born November 17, 1947, in Uniontown, a son of the late Anthony Paul and Agnes Zidek Radovich Sr.
Anthony was a car enthusiast who operated Tony's Body Shop alongside his father for many years.
He served in the 25th Infantry in the United States Army and proudly served in Vietnam. Anthony was a member of the Republic American Legion, Hopwood AMVETS Post #103, the Catholic War Veterans, Disabled American Veterans, Footedale Volunteer Fire Department and the Newboro Indians Club.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jeff Morrison.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, David Radovich and his wife Jennifer of New Salem; his daughter, Kristen Brooks and her husband Colby of Farmington; four grandchildren, Joshua, Gianna, Dominic and Olivia; two sisters, Cheryl Morrison of New Salem, Toni Bojtos and husband Jim of Ligonier. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Mount Macrina Manor for all of their compassionate care.
Private visitation and funeral services will be held for his immediate family only.
Burial will be held in Mount Macrina Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded by the Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Anthony's name to your local veteran organization.
