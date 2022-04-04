Dunbar
Anthony S. Bollibon, Jr., 88, of Dunbar, died Saturday, April 1, 2022 at the home of his daughter.
He was born May 20, 1933 at Elm Grove, a son of the late Anthony S. Sr. and Josephine Puskar Bollibon.
Mr. Bollibon was employed as a Boilermaker and was a member of Union Local #154, Pittsburgh. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Koran War from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of the Hopwood AmVets, the Oliver Gun Club, and a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by three children, Anthony Bollibon III of Dunbar, Mark A. Bollibon and his wife Suzanne of Vanderbilt, and Lisa Hughes and her husband Sherwood of Dunbar; his grandchildren, Steven Hughes and his wife Emily, Wesley Hughes and his wife Jessica, Taylor Howrylak and her husband Matthew, Anthony S. Bollibon IV, and Emilee Wilson and her husband Frank; his great- grandchildren, Annamarie, Adalyn and Matthew Jr. Howrylak, Anthony S. Bollibon V, Jamison and Roman Bollibon, and Dani, Delani, Cameron and Cole Hughes; one brother, George Bollibon and his wife Lillian of Murrysville.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Lucille Marie Tomasko Bollibon; one son, Timothy Bollibon; one brother, Joseph Bollibon; and one sister, Catherin Malik.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4, and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. The Hopwood AmVets will conduct military services at the cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
