Uniontown
Anthony Thomas Pagnozzi, 87, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in his home. He was born June 13, 1935, in Piermont, N.Y.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Aniel and Mary Pagnozzi; a son, Frank Pagnozzi; and two sisters, Rose and Emily.
Anthony was a former employee of Xerox Corporation. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Tony enjoyed increasing his knowledge and learning new things through reading and the use of his computer.
Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Marie Cosentino Pagnozzi; his daughter, Susan Barry (Steve) of Sarasota, Fla.; his grandchildren, Frank Porter and Jennifer Palermo (Joseph), all of Florida; great-grandson, Giovanni Palermo; and three brothers-in-law, Billy Gerlach of New York City, N.Y., Bruno (Clare) Cosentino of New York, and Arthur (Loretta) Cosentino of Florida.
A private blessing service will be held for the immediate family and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in memory of Anthony, be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.