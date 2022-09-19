Anthony William Lent

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Rain, heavy at times, and scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.