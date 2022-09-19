Anthony William Lent

Maxwell
Anthony William "Tony" Lent, 61, of Maxwell, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in his home.
He was born August 25, 1961, in Brownsville, a son of the late James A. "Fish" and Geraldine E. Shumar Lent.
Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by two infant children, Arthur and Hanna.
Tony is survived by four children, Lindsay Lent, Anthony Lent, Jr., Austin Lent, Aden Lent; siblings, Cindy Daleo, Barbara Zayak, Bobbie Jo Bakewell and husband Richard "Bird", Kirk Lent and wife Kellie, Gina Redman and husband Pete, Jeremy Lent; the mother of his children, Nora Brant; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews,
As per Tony's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.