Antoinette DeMasse

Merrittstown
The family of Antoinette "Toni" DeMasse, of Merrittstown, is sad to announce her sudden passing Monday, March 13, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony DeMasse and Irene Vecchio DeMasse; and her brother, James DeMasse.
Antoinette was born September 19, 1949, in Brownsville, and was a long-time resident of Merrittstown.
She retired from Sensus after 40 years of service, where she made numerous friends along the way.
Post-retirement, Antoinette enjoy ed spending time with her closest friends, cheering for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, and traveling to see her family.
Throughout her life, Antoinette cared deeply for her family. She loved and adored her niece, her great-nephew and great-niece. They, along with her sister-in-law, were always at the center of her love. She will be remembered as a kind and generous person who was always willing to help someone in need. Antoinette's family and friends will miss her infectious smile and her warm demeanor.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Katherine DeMasse; her niece, Nicole and husband Matt Ioppolo, great-nephew, Brody Ioppolo and great-niece, Camdyn Ioppolo, all of whom reside in Kennesaw, Ga.
Antoinette's family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19, and until 10 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Monday, March 20, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
