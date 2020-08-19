Antoinette Granchi Gretton

Formerly of
Fayette County
Antoinette "Toni" Granchi Gretton passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, in Front Royal, Va. Toni was born November 8, 1944, in Fayette County, a daughter of Mike and Sana Fior Granchi.
Toni is survived by her daughter, Pamela Gretton Kadel (Sixton) of Walkersville, Md.; and a son, Michael Gretton (Melissa) of Gainesville, Va.; grandsons Simon and Ian Kadel, and Connor and Benjamin Gretton; and a sister, Donna Betris of Bethel Park.
Toni retired from her career with the federal government in Washington, D.C.
Graveside service and burial may be at a later date due to Covid-19.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude's.
