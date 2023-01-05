Uniontown
Antoinette M. Bartoni Smitley, 71, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 2, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born May 5, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Brown Bartoni.
She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Jesse Smitley; mother of Lori (John) Hardy of Uniontown and the late Lisa Smitley; sister of Elaine Rockwell and the late Sam Bartoni. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Antoinette was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Church of Fairchance. She enjoyed baking and cooking.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.