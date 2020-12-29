Uniontown
Antoinette M. Everett, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in Uniontown, June 21, 1930, a daughter of the late Anthony Morano and Donata Gugliamo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Everett; brothers, Michael Morano, Carmen Morano and Donato Morano; and sister, Sundi Morano.
Antoinette was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church.
Left to cherish Antoinette’s memory are many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, Monday, December 28, from 2 until 3 p.m. followed by a service celebrating Antoinette’s life at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.