Antoinette M. Gillis

Beallsville
Antoinette M. “Toni” Gillis, 74, of Beallsville, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in McMurray Hills Manor.
She was born June 18, 1947, in Washington County, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Popielarczyk Gontko Jr.
Mrs. Gillis was a 1965 graduate of Beth Center High School.
She was employed as a school aide for over 20 years in the Beth Center School District from where she retired. She was also an EMT with Brownsville Ambulance and sold Avon for over 35 years.
Toni was a member of the Beallsville United Methodist Church and the Beth Center Parent Teacher Association.
She enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, crocheting, and collecting snowmen and Garfield.
On June 20, 1970, she married Melvin D. Gillis, who died January 23, 2015.
Surviving are two sons, Keith Gillis (Tawnya) of Carmichaels, and Jason Gillis (Lita) of Elmhurst, Ill.; four grandchildren, Alauria, Brandon, Avery and Cameron Gillis; a brother, Anthony Gontko of Florida; a brother-in-law, John Gillis (Lisa) of Brownsville; and sister-in-law, Ruth Gillis of Republic; six nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers-in-law, Lloyd and Ray Gillis.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 14, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 15, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 16. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Beallsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 136, Beallsville, PA 15313, or the Beallsville Cemetery, P.O. Box 240. Beallsville, PA 15313.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
