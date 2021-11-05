Perryopolis
Antoinette M. "Toni" Stanish Porada, 71, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills. Born April 16, 1950 in Uniontown, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian Zavada Stanish.
A resident of Perryopolis for over 40 years, Mrs. Porada was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, and worked as an accountant for many years, until retiring to enjoy her grandchildren.
Dedicated to her church, Toni served as President of the former PTA at St. John's School and volunteered at numerous church functions. Her love of knitting led her to an organization in Virginia who knitted blankets for premature babies. Most of all Toni was dedicated to her family and loved her granddaughters.
She is survived by her husband Michael Porada to whom she was married to for 46 years; daughter & son-in-law, Rebecca & Daniel Baumiller of Perryopolis; daughter, Renee Porada Frazier of Perryopolis; two brothers & sisters-in-law, Edward & Debbie Stanish of Uniontown, Steven & Karen Stanish of Lemont Furnace; sister & brother-in-law Wilma & Charles Luick of Hopwood; two granddaughters, Aubrey Baumiller and Mackenzie Baumiller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. & 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, in the funeral home, followed by funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
Interment will take place in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Members of St. John the Baptist parish will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Toni at 3 p.m. on Friday, in the funeral home.
The family suggests any memorial contributions to be made to St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
