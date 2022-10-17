Republic
Antoinette "Toni" Mae Guerrieri, of Republic passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, at home surrounded by the love of family.
She was born March 24, 1926, in Republic, a daughter of the late James and Susanna Bookshar Gorio.
Toni was best known for the countless hours she spent on the dance floor, doing the jitterbug. At age 90, she was thrilled to be dancing on TV with Nigel Lythgoe on So You Think You Can Dance. She often shared stories of her home runs at the ball field, where she would most likely hit further than the boys.
After graduating high school, Toni became a bookkeeper and office manager for the Baldini family business. On June 24, 1951, she married the late Albert "Rubs" Guerrieri. Their love story began as a childhood romance and blossomed into a marriage lasting over 71 years. Their love and devotion to each other is one for the story books.
Toni's love for Rubs and her children was part of her identity; she devoted her life to their happiness and well-being. Toni welcomed everyone into their home with a smile, fed them until their stomachs were full and made sure there were towels available so everyone could swim. Friends always mention their fond memories of the Guerrieri household and Toni's cheerful outlook. Toni's pride was her children and grandchildren; she loved watching Kimmy dance, spent countless hours watching Gary play baseball and basketball, and weeks of time traveling with Amy as a chaperone on band trips. Her three greatest blessings were her granddaughters, Gia, Lyssy and Alina. What joy they brought her as she watched them dance, swim and build puzzles. She looked forward to her shopping Saturdays with her daughters and granddaughters, which always ended with a load of packages for everyone. Toni also loved sports and would watch football and baseball through every season. She very proudly wore her "Real women watch football, the rest of you stay in the kitchen!" t-shirt.
Two daughters and a son survive her: Kim (Paul) Martello of Pittsburgh, Gary (Betty) Guerrieri of Venetia and Amy (Rick) Mercante of Harmony. In addition, three granddaughters survive her: Gianna Martello, Alyssa Guerrieri and Alina Mercante, and many nieces and nephews.
Toni was preceded in death by her two sisters: Stella Carroll and Dorothy O'Neil.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, and from noon to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, October 19, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.