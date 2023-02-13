Grindstone
Antoinette Olinzock Dorazio, 80, of Grindstone, Jefferson Twp., passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at her home.
Born December 24, 1942 in Connellsville, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Olinzock.
A resident of Grindstone for the past 37 years, Mrs. Dorazio was a member of St. John The Baptist RC Church, Perryopolis, retired secretary from Frazier School District, enjoyed traveling and most importantly being a mother and grandmother and adored her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Dorazio to whom she was married 37 years; three sons and two daughters- in-law Ted and Judy Hutchinson of Star Junction, Randy and Christine Hutchinson of Kentucky, Robert Hutchinson of Kittanning; two stepchildren Lisa and Russell Maurer of Perryopolis, Lucas and Cora Dorazio of Middletown, N.J.; brother, Anthony Olinzock; 10 grandchildren Peyton and Leah Hutchinson, Brett and Brita Hutchinson, Jessie Hutchinson, Chloe Hutchinson, Ryan and Christopher Maurer, Lauren and Zach Dorazio; and great-grandchildren Sutton and Jenson. She is preceded in death by her brother Ben Olinzock.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREEMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St. Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515. Prayers of Transfer will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home followed by funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John The Baptist RC Church with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Members of St. John the Baptist Parish will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Antoinette Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
