Antonia Rose Tajc McClintock

West Leisenring
Antonia Rose "Toni" Tajc McClintock, 71, of West Leisenring, passed away peacefully Friday, June 30, 2023, in her home, with loving family by her side. She was born January 19, 1952, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Andrew Tajc and Mary Theresa Kozak Tajc.
Also preceding her in death were three siblings, Tarcisius Tajc, Debora Joan Tajc Hllavach and Eugene J. Tajc.
Toni was a very loving mother and sister who enjoyed watching Hallmark movies with her family. She had a passion and a gift for playing Yahtzee and was given the name "Yahtzee Queen" by her family.
Surviving are a son, Thomas McClintock; nine siblings, Thomas Tajc, Patrick Tajc (Judy), Andrew Tajc (Kathy), Loretta Huesdash, Miriam Mesler (Mike), Andrea Kozak, Mary Christina "Tina" Deering, with whom she made her home, Cyndee Luick and Jeanette Tajc; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Toni's family wishes to thank their sister, Tina for the very loving care and assistance she provided Toni throughout their many years together.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 908 W. Crawford Avenue, Connellsville. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Connellsville.
