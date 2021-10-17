Smock
ArchBishop Paul W. Seese, 73, of Smock, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2019.
He was born on Thursday, July 1, 1948 in Upper Middletown, a son of Paul I. and Betty (Mullen) Seese.
He was preceded in death by his parents; friend Clifford A. Clark, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory is his neighbor Frances K. Softa.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, in the TERRAVECHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, when a panachida service will be held with the Very Reverend Steve Trosiek of Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church in McClellandtown officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
