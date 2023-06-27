Smithfield
Archie A. Trader, 80, of Smithfield, formerly of Waynesburg, died Friday, June 23, 2023, in his home.
He was born December 7, 1942, in Black River Falls, Wis., a son of the late Clem Trader Jr. and Rose Vankirk Trader.
Archie first worked as a quality control supervisor for Weyerhaeuser in Marshfield, Wis., then as a manager in Ridgeway, and finally as plant manager in Jefferson. He then owned and operated Traders Plumbing & Heating for 21 years and was a former Greene County Commissioner from 2008 to 2019.
He was a member of St. Ann Church of St. Matthias Parish, Waynesburg, where he was an acolyte, Eucharistic minister, CCD teacher, and a volunteer in the soup kitchen.
Archie was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he was a past grand knight and district deputy. He was a former member of Greene County United Way, the Rotary Club, Central Greene School Board, Penn State Cooperative Extension Office, Economic Education Foundation of Washington, Fayette, and Greene counties, Habitat for Humanity, Greene County Farm Bureau, Greene County Conservation Board, and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.
Archie loved farming, gardening, hunting, Westerns, his grandchildren, family, and giving away his farm fresh eggs! He believed that each of us has a personal calling and that the best way to succeed is to discover what you love and then find a way to offer it to others in the form of service.
On October 28, 1961, he married Jeanette Katzenberger, who survives.
Also surviving are children, Dale (Sophie) Trader of Jefferson, Lori Speelman of Ellicott City, Md., and Debbie (Michael) Whelan of Smithfield; a grandson, Wyatt Whelan; two sisters, Carol Konrardy of Marshfield, Wis., and Betty Fleischman of Pittsville, Wis.; and a brother, Joseph Trader of Wisconsin.
Deceased is a son, Brian Trader; two grandsons, Gregory Speelman and Mitchem Whelan; two brothers, Phillip Trader and Robert Trader; and a sister, Diane Sparks.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church of St. Matthias Parish, 232 E. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Fr. J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Waynesburg. Knights of Columbus will hold a service on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.