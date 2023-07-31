Archie “Dave” D. Barnhart III, 69, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
He was born January 23, 1954, in Ayers, Mass. He is the son of the late Archie D. Barnhart II and Delores Barnhart.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Mark Barnhart; and father-in-law, Tom Donaldson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Deborah Barnhart; children, Archie “Dave” (Christy) Barnhart IV, Joy (Dan) Smith and Kristi (Chris) Rosano; grandchildren, Shannon (Logan) Schrock, Christian Barnhart, Zack Smith, Nick Smith, Katelyn Smith, Garrett Norris, Abbi James and Nico Rosano; great-granddaughter, Karina Schrock; sisters, Holly (Jeff) Williams and Shelby (Brian) Ferrari; mother-in-law, Joy Donaldson; brothers-in-law, Tom (Sue) Donaldson, Brian (Connie) Donaldson, Charles (Kathy) Donaldson and Paul (Patty) Donaldson; along with many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Dave worked as a mechanic/welder at Hatfield Power Station, where he retired from after 33 years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and had a love of drag racing. He loved fast cars, his Harleys, his guns and his four-legged best friend, Kevin, whom he took everywhere.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amedisys Hospice for all their care and support during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME (HOPWOOD) from 4 p.m. until the hour of the funeral service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1st. Interment will be held privately with the family.
