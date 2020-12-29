Smithfield
Archie R. Moats, 85, of Smithfield, died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at his home, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Gans, October 25, 1935, a son of the late Lloyd and Marie Clark Moats.
A coal miner, retired from Blacksville #2, Archie was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America for over 30 years, and formerly served as President and Vice-President of the Safety Committee. He was also a former member of the Fairchance-Georges Municipal Authority, past chairman of the United Federal Credit Union and a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge #228 in Uniontown.
Surviving is his wife, Ina White Moats; three sons and their wives, Joseph and Esther Moats of New Geneva, Carl Benjamin and Cindy Moats of Smithfield and George and Leena Moats of Omaha, Nebraska; six grandchildren, William, Alexis, Dylan, Carl Jr., Alexander and Zachary; one brother, Odus Moats of South Park, Pittsburgh; and many friends.
Deceased are his three sisters, Mary Jordan, Sarah Moats and Helen in infancy; and four brothers, Lloyd William, George D., Arthur and Carl Moats.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Wednesday, December 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. and again Thursday from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, with Brian Young, Minister, officiating. Interment follows in Wolf’s Cemetery, Dilliner. CDC recommendations will be observed in the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and aides of Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given to Archie during his illness.
