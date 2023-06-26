Smithfield, formerly of Waynesburg
Archie Trader, 80 of Smithfield, formerly of Waynesburg, died Friday, June 23, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High St, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Monday, June 26, 2023 6:58 AM
Updated: June 26, 2023 @ 6:45 am
