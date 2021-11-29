Hopwood
Arietta Ruth Mongold, 90, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021. She was born October 17, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late Iona Hice Taylor and stepfather Herbert Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Mongold; a brother, Harvey; and a sister, Gerry Sudar.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Kile (Ervin) of Virginia, Jackie Grady of Uniontown, Pattie Shimko (Ray) of Lemont Furnace, Marla Dice (Keith) of Fairchance; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was a member of Hopwood Free Methodist Church.
All services will be private for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.