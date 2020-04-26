Uniontown
Arleen F. Dillon Linderman, 90, of Georges Township, Uniontown, Pa. passed away at home with her loving family by her side and went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
She was born October 28, 1929 in Perryopolis, Pa.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James R. Dillon and Olive V. Shaffer Dillon; husbands, Wayne Kelley and James Linderman; and siblings, Ray, Ferne, Melvin, Bill, Richard, Don, Lanny and Dolores.
Surviving are two sisters, Shirley (Verne) Rosenberger, and Joann Spence; sister-in-law, Sheila Dillon; very close great nephew, Donald who cared for her and many other special nieces and nephews.
Arleen had a great faith in her Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of the Uniontown Church of the Nazarene for many years.
Private family visitation and service were held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with her pastor, Rev. Michael Lyons officiating in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. with private family interment following in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Uniontown Church of the Nazarene, # 8 Jeffrey Lane, Uniontown, Pa. 15401.
