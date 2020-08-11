Uniontown
Arlene Debra Ford, 64, of Uniontown, passed away at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. She was born February 29, 1956, in Republic, a daughter of the late John Henry Ford and Lillie Johnson Ford.
Arlene loved life and most importantly her family and close friends. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, diamond painting and dancing. She worked as a bartender at M7M Lounge, the Bee's Nest and a clerk at Sunoco Gas Station.
In addition to her parents, Arlene is predeceased by her sister, Anne Mae Ford; two grandsons, Jarred Ashburn and DJ Clayton.
Arlene is survived by her four children, Carlton Ford, Lillie Ford, Lillian Ford and Arlin Ford; 10 grandchildren, Abrelle, Darius, Asia, Shantell, Demetric, Jedzia and Chyna Ford, Da'Johnna Johnson, Shanell Dellasanti and Kevin Ashburn; 15 great-grandchildren; two very special nieces, Madison Ford and Shala Fredericks; siblings, Walter Johnson, Larry Ford, Gary Lee Ford, Gloria Austin, Richard Ford, Regina Ford, Darren Ford and Darelle Ford; sisters-in-law, Maxine Ford, Marva Ford and Ronye Ford; three goddaughters, Kim Meowry, Kizzy Brown and Ambrea Taylor; special nephew, Gage Meowry; two very dear friends, Debbie Jordan and Chris Crisswell.
Professional services are under the direction of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on August 12. A private family service will be held on August 13. Interment will follow in Edenborn Cemetery, Edenborn.
Cards and Condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
In accordance to state mandates, mask must be work during services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.