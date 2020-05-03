Arlene Haines Swaney

Fairchance
Arlene "Jo" Haines Swaney, 82, of Fairchance, passed away at home, with her loving family by her side, Friday, May 1, 2020.
She was born August 22, 1937, at Jimtown, Fairchance.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Edward Haines and Helen Hickle Haines; and her siblings, Gene Haines, Howard "Hob" Haines, Wade "Inkus" Haines, Paul "Buck" Haines, John "Jay" Haines, Winifred "Tennie" Cooley, Wilbur "Rudy" Haines, Ethel Firestone, Frances Hickle Blair, Lester Robertson Sr. and Floyd "Bose" Haines.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Duane Swaney; five children, Bruce and Stephanie Swaney, Marty and Darlene Swaney, Carla Swaney and boyfriend Chris, Christine and Dave Quaranto, and Mike and Kathy Swaney; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Virgie "PI" Haines and Arnold "Gump" and Barb Haines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arlene loved to sit in the sun, sit out on the porch with her family, weeding and working her flower garden.
Private family visitation and funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.