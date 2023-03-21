Uniontown
Arlene M. Jenko, 74, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Arlene M. Jenko, was born January 15, 1949.
Arlene moved in with her daughter, Susan, for the last months of her life. She had many diagnosis with one being more severe then the next. Her days were filled with pain, confusion and hospital stays. Arlene and Susan started their days very early and not one minute of that time was wasted. Arlene’s last night in the home with Susan was spent sitting on the couch with their four dogs while Susan read to her mom, then enjoyed some fun-only gambling online while eating ice cream until 3:30 a.m. It was only two hours later that the very quick, surreal events started to occur and ultimately led to her passing on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 5:51 a.m.
She maintained several lifelong relationships. She and her daughter were close in age and were best friends, with increasing difficult periods that appear to have been related to Arlene’s unknown, declining medical and mental health. Her daughter wants to thank Mattie David, for the constant friendship and care that she provided to her mother. Arlene’s quality of life declined quickly. She will be sadly missed and greatly loved.
She is also survived by her son, James Emanuel Frey Jr. and fiancee, Cassandra Marie Charles, and his son, James Emanuel Frey III.; and her sisters, Barbara Jenko and Christine (Mark) Lowery and their children; Barb Ansell (Andrew) Duda and their daughter, Maria; Zachary Pockstaller and his children, Mackenzie (Ed) Smithers, Charlotte and and Zachary Jr. and EJ Lowery.
She graduated from North Union High School, class of 1967, where she proudly served on the Cheerleading squad. Between herself and her two sisters, she was the rebel. She was a beautiful up-beat blonde that maintained her youthful good looks throughout her lifetime.
Arlene was the junior vice president of the Uniontown VFW Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary. She was passionately dedicated to advancing the support of canines. She initiated a charitable campaign - Food for Pets - to aid pet owners in providing food and other supplies for their animals. This was accomplished by setting up “drop-boxes”, very much like the “Toys for Tot’s” campaign, except donations were for canines and later delivered to families that needed help caring for their pets. Arlene started the “Annual walk for animals” designed to raise awareness concerning animal care. Uniontown K-9 Police Officer Ron Kozak and his dog, Nero performed for those attending the walk. Arlene managed one of the seven Fayette County Election Bureau’s voter registration wards.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, with Prayers of Transfer being held at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
