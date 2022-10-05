Uniontown
Arlene N. Klinge, 73, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born December 25, 1948, in Pittsburgh.
Preceding her in death were her parents, George W. Layne and Ladyi Layne; son, Jonathan Klinge; three brothers, George Layne, Jr., James Layne and Michael Layne; and a sister, Marie Layne Bendis.
Arlene was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend anyone could hope to be. She touched the lives of countless people, whether it was through her 20 years of volunteering at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, running the local food banks, or delivering mail to patients in the hospital. Arlene had the ability to always make everyone around her feel special. She made you feel as if you were lifelong friends.
Arlene loved to bake, decorate and go shopping for antiques. But, most of all, she loved to spoil her grandchildren. She was a special woman who will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Surviving are two children, son Robert Klinge of Pittsburgh, and daughter, Janet (Blackhall) Skelton (Raymond); four granddaughters, Autumn, Brooklyn, Jordan and Willow; two great-grandchildren, Skylar and Harmony, all of Uniontown; three brothers, Arthur, John and Jonathan Layne; and four sisters, Carol, Joyce, Susan and Roseann.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, October 6, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be private at a later date in Beallsville Cemetery, Beallsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in memory of Arlene, be made to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.