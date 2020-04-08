Uniontown
Arlene R. Walker, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home. She was born December 11, 1942, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Louis Dominick and Loretta Gilbert Dominick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Broskey; brother and sister Lewis Dominick and Rosemary Economos; and stepson Ronald Walker Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald A. Walker; daughter Rhonda Phillips (Matthew) of Hambleton, W.Va.; stepdaughter Cathy Bowsher (Bob) of Morgantown, W.Va.; and sister-in-law Darlene Dominick of Uniontown.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery and will be private for the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
