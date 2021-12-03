New Geneva
Arlett B. Braddee, 91 of New Geneva, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in the same home he was born in. He was born Friday, April 4, 1930, son of the late Ray and Goldie Rhodes Braddee.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy F. Sheranko Braddee; three brothers, Arbanas, Milford, and Eugene Braddee; and one sister, Laverine Boysza.
Arlett was a veteran of the Korean War having served with the United States Army.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Moore and husband James of Quakertown, N.J., Denise Devlin and husband Greg of Morristown, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Nathan Moore and wife Britain, of Stockton, N.J., Philip Moore and wife Samantha, of Montrose, Joe Piazza, Andrew Piazza, and Heather Rupell and husband Chris all of Morristown, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren, Trinity and Bennett Rupell; his brother, Darwin Braddee and wife Regina; also several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director & Supervisor, Point Marion, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, when a blessing service will be held in the funeral home with Rev. Fr. Francis Frazer officiating.
Interment will follow in the Little Arlington section Of Evergreen Memorial Park of Point Marion. Military rites will be accorded by the Point Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 747 and the American Legion Post 499.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.