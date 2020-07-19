Uniontown
Armand Mark "Elmer" Sementa, affectionately known as "Tarzan", passed away peacefully, Thursday July 16, 2020, at the age of 92, in the Hillside Manor Personal Care Home.
He was born April 7, 1928, in York Run.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Josephine Sementa; his loving wife, Eleanor Ventura Sementa; three brothers, James, Alfred and Albert Sementa; and a sister, Theresa Sementa Caruso. Elmer was the last living member of his immediate family.
Elmer served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was well known to many as the manager of the State and Manos theaters in Uniontown.
Left to cherish his memory are many loving and caring nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on Monday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Private interment will be Tuesday morning in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
The family sends special thanks to his devoted caregivers, Mary Dorothy White, Joyce Grimm, Anastasia Gluvna and Robin Jordan.
During the public visitation, all COVID-19 regulations will be observed with masks and social distancing required.
