Uniontown
Arnetta Soft, 81, of Uniontown, passed Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born September 5, 1938, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Patterson Fordice.
She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Soft; mother of Bernadine Soft, Lena Soft and Pam Prough, all of Uniontown; grandmother of Brittany (Ryan), Dylan, Eric, Mary and Ricky; great-grandmother of Iris.
Arnetta enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, enjoyed her puzzles, word searches and her cowboys.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Tributes welcome at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
