formerly of Hibbs
Arnold "Arnie" Aloysius Siko passed away peacefully, in his home, Friday, July 2, 2021, with his wife (and best friend), Judy, by his side.
He was born in Hibbs to Louis and Anna Sholtis Siko. In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by his mom, Frances Rehanek Siko; and brother Regis Siko.
Arnold is survived by his wife, Judy Siko; daughter Stacy Siko; brothers Lawrence Siko (Irene), Thomas Siko (Pattie), Richard Siko (Sharon), Jerome Siko and Joseph Siko (Cheryl); "cuzbro" Les Ruth (Charlene); his granddaughters, Melissa Dumas and Kathleen Shannon; and great-granddaughters Ansley Shannon and Madaline Shannon; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Last, but not least, he is survived by his precious fur baby, Goldie.
Arnold's career included cookware salesman, FBI, Western Auto Store Manager, and UNCW Bookstore Manager. Each step in his career led to adventures and many memorable stories. Arnold loved the FBI and playing on the FBI softball team. His career at UNCW was most rewarding, and he loved the students. He loved making their time at UNCW more personal for them and their family.
Arnold was an extremely passionate sports fan. He was a fan of the Brooklyn (now LA) Dodgers since childhood. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing a round or two with his golfing buddies. He was truly knowledgeable about sports in general and never tired of watching and talking about it.
Arnold also loved working crossword puzzles, reading, working in the yard, listening to music, and shopping for a "bargain." He loved spirited conversations on the phone with his family and reminiscing about growing up in Pennsylvania.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 20, in Holy Spirit Church, 410 Lear Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012. Following Mass will be a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Lake House, 32756 Lake Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude's, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, or a charity of one's choice.
Shared memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. A service of QUINN-McGOWEN FUNERAL HOME BURGAW CHAPEL.
